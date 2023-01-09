GATE 2023 Admit Card Will Be Released Today - Steps To Download & Check

GATE Admit Card Release Date Today: The IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Kanpur will release the Gate 2023 Admit Card today, 9 January on the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

Once released, the candidates who have applied for the exam can download and check the admit card by following the mentioned steps.

According to an official notification released by the concerned officials, due to some unavoidable operational reasons, the release of GATE Admit card was delayed but now it will be issued today.