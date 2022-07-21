GATE 2023 Exam Dates Declared: Check gate.iitk.ac.in; Know Registration Dates

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 exam dates have been officially announced on the website. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is all set to formally conduct GATE 2023 in February 2023. Candidates who are interested to appear for the exam should take note of the exam dates, registration dates and other details so that they can sit for it. All the latest updates on GATE 2023 will be available on the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.

Candidates who want to appear for the exam will find the GATE 2023 exam timetable on gate.iitk.ac.in. They are requested to download the exam schedule from the website so that they can refer to it whenever required. The GATE 2023 exam dates notification also states information about the registration process so the interested candidates can take a look at it.