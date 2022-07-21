Karnataka SSLC 2022 Supplementary Results Today At karresults.nic.in

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB is all set to release the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2022 today, on July 21, 2022.

SSLC Results 2022 link for Karnataka 10th Supplementary exams will be activated on the official website - karresults.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in. After the release of the results, Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2022 links will be activated for the students.

These SSLC Results 2022 will be released for the exams that were held from June 27, 2022 to July 4, 2022. A total of 37,479 students passed in these SSLC Supplementary results.