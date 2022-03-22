Gate 2022 Score Card To Release Today: How To Download and Other Details
GATE 2022 Result was released on 17 March 2022 on the official website.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is all set to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022, score card today, on Tuesday, 22 March 2022.
Candidates who had appeared for the examination can download the GATE 2022 score cards online from the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
It is to be noted by the candidates that the GATE Exam results were released on 17 March 2022.
Now the students can download the score card once it is available on the website.
GATE 2022 Score Card: Important Dates
It is important to remember that the GATE 2022 Score Card can be downloaded free of cost. However, this is applicable for a certain period.
According to the GATE Exam rules, candidates can download the score card free of cost till 31 May 2022. Students should take note of this date.
After 31 May 2022, candidates will have to pay a late fee of Rs 500 to download the GATE score card.
Candidates should note that they can download the GATE 2022 score cards by paying the late fee till 21 December 2022. They will not be allowed to download the score card after 1 January 2023.
To know more about the dates and other details regarding GATE 2022 score cards, candidates are requested to visit the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
How To Download GATE 2022 Score Card
Go to the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Click on the Login link on the homepage.
Enter your Roll Number, Password and other details to log in to your account.
Your GATE 2022 Score Card will appear on your screen.
Download the score card from the website.
Take a printout of the same.
GATE 2022 Score Card Validity
Candidates should remember that the validity of the GATE 2022 Score Card is definite.
According to the GATE rules, the score card will be valid for three years starting from the announcement date of the GATE results.
Candidates are requested to keep the GATE 2022 score cards safe as it could help in admissions and recruitments.
The ones who had appeared for the examination are requested to check the website gate.iitkgp.ac.in for all the latest updates and the release of the score card.
