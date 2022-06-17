DSSSB Admit Card 2022 Out Now for AE, JE, Legal Assistant Exams: How To Download

DSSSB admit card 2022 released. Check out the details
(Photo: The Quint)
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) released the admit card 2022 for Assistant Engineer (AE), Junior Engineer (JE), and Legal Assistant exams on the official website of DSSSB (dsssb.delhi.gov.in). The DSSSB Admit Card 2022 will have all the examination details, including name of the examination centre, date of examination, examination timing and so on. Candidates can download the DSSSB Admit Card 2022 through online mode only. There is no other mode like email, or post to get the admit cards.
Candidates appearing for the AE, JE, and Legal Assistant exams should remember that it is mandatory to have the DSSSB Admit Card 2022 with them on the day of examination. Without the admit card, the candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall or appear in the examination.
The DSSSB examination 2022 for the posts of Assistant Engineer (AE) for Electrical domain and Legal Assistant will be conducted on 20 June 2022, while the DSSSB examination for Junior Engineer Electrical will be conducted on 22 June 2022.
As per the different notifications released on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (dsssb.delhi.gov.in), the total number of posts for AE (Electrical) is 10, JE (Electrical) is 116, and Legal Assistant is 26.
The DSSSB Admit Card 2022 can be downloaded by only those candidates who have applied for the DSSSB Examination 2022 for AE, JE, and Legal Assistant posts. Only registered candidates can download the DSSSB Admit Card 2022 from the official website of DSSSB. Following steps should be followed:
Visit the official website of DSSSB (dsssb.delhi.gov.in).
Click on the link 'DOWNLOAD E-ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAMS SCHEDULED (POST CODES 804/22, 805/22, 802/22)'.
A candidate's login page will be displayed on your screen asking for application number and DOB (date of birth).
Submit the application number and DOB correctly followed by captcha verification and then hit on the 'login' button.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen, Check the details carefully to ensure there is no mistake and then download the admit card and save it.
You should take a printout of your admit card for future references.
