DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Exam Calendar Released

The exam calendar for the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has been released, and the tests are to be held in March 2022.
Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can visit the official website of the DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in to download the calendar.
The DSSSB exam will be a computer-based test and will fill various posts across departments.
The recruitment drive is also aimed at filling a total of 554 posts of Assistant Teacher (Primary), exams of which will be held between 7 March 2022 and 30 March 2022.
While the board has not provided the exact date for the release of instructions regarding the online exam and admit cards, candidates can expect the DSSSB to issue a notification shortly.
The examination centre as well as the date and time of the exam will be printed on the e-Admit Card.
Candidates can find the exam details for various posts, such as Assistant Engineer, Security Supervisor, Draftsman Grade I etc. on the official website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
