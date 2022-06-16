HP D.El.Ed CET Admit Card 2022 Released on 15 June: How and Where To Download
HP D.El.Ed CET Admit Card 2022 out on 15 June 2022). Know how to download it from the official website.
HP D.El.Ed CET Admit Card 2022 is now available on the official website (hpbose.org) of HPBOSE (Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education) after being released on Wednesday, 15 June 2022. Candidates who have applied for the HP D.El.Ed CET 2022 examination need to download their admit cards before the closing date. Without the HP D.El.Ed CET admit card, candidates will not be allowed to appear in the examination.
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will be conducting the HP D.El.Ed CET examination 2022 on 19 June 2022, in 125 examination centres across the state, according to the official notice. The examination will be conducted in a single shift (11 am to 01 pm).
Candidates should remember that the HP D.El.Ed CET Admit Cards can be downloaded through online mode only. There is no other way to get the admit cards such as by post, email, or any other mode.
HP D.El.Ed CET Admit Card 2022: Where and How To Download
Candidates can download the HP D.El.Ed CET Admit Card 2022 on the official website of HPBOSE by simply using their credentials including application number, password, and so on.
Candidates whose HP D.El.Ed CET 2022 application has been rejected will not be able to download the admit cards. The list of rejected applications is available on the official website of HPBOSE.
Steps To Download the HP D.El.Ed CET Admit Card 2022
Visit the official website of HPBOSE (hpbose.org).
Once you open the official website, you will land on the homepage.
One the homepage, click on the tab marked as 'candidate's login'
Enter your login credentials (application number, password) carefully and then hit the submit button.
Your admit card will be displayed on your screen.
Check the details carefully for any error or wrong information.
After verifying the details, download and save your admit card.
You should also take the printout of your admit card for future references.
Candidates who have successfully submitted their HP D.El.Ed CET 2022 applications but are unable to download their admit cards should reach to the HPBOSE at 01892-242192.
