HP D.El.Ed CET Admit Card 2022 Released on 15 June: How and Where To Download

HP D.El.Ed CET Admit Card 2022 is now available on the official website (hpbose.org) of HPBOSE (Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education) after being released on Wednesday, 15 June 2022. Candidates who have applied for the HP D.El.Ed CET 2022 examination need to download their admit cards before the closing date. Without the HP D.El.Ed CET admit card, candidates will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will be conducting the HP D.El.Ed CET examination 2022 on 19 June 2022, in 125 examination centres across the state, according to the official notice. The examination will be conducted in a single shift (11 am to 01 pm).