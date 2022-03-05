DSSSB Exams 2022: Admit Card Released for PRT, JE, Pharmacist, and Other Posts

The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released admit cards for exams scheduled to be conducted from 7 to 30 March 2022.

DSSSB will conduct exams for various posts like Assistant Teacher (Primary) (PRT), Pharmacist, Security Supervisor, Junior Engineer, etc, between 7 to 30 March.

Candidates who are registered to appear for any DSSSB exam during this period can download their admit card from the official website of DSSSB: dsssb.delhi.gov.in.