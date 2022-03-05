DSSSB Exams 2022: Admit Card Released for PRT, JE, Pharmacist, and Other Posts

Download DSSSB admit card from dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released admit cards for exams scheduled to be conducted from 7 to 30 March 2022.
DSSSB will conduct exams for various posts like Assistant Teacher (Primary) (PRT), Pharmacist, Security Supervisor, Junior Engineer, etc, between 7 to 30 March.
Candidates who are registered to appear for any DSSSB exam during this period can download their admit card from the official website of DSSSB: dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Visit the official website of DSSSB: dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Click on 'e-Admit cards link for DSSSB examinations scheduled from 7 to 30 March 2022 for the post code 42/21,14/21, 26/21,16/21, 24/21, 20/21,21/21' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter you application number, date of birth and captcha
Click on 'Login'
Your DSSSB admit card link will appear on the screen
Click on the link and download the admit card
Print it for exam day and future reference
07 March: Assistant Teacher (Primary)
08 March: Assistant Teacher (E and M), Security Supervisor
13 March: Security Supervisor, Draftsman Grade 1
16 March: Junior Engineer (Electric), Assistant Teacher (Primary)
20 March: Assistant Teacher (Primary), Assistant Director, Pharmacist (Homeopathy)
21 March: Junior Engineer (E and M)
22 march: Laboratory Attendant
23 March: Laboratory Attendant, Carpenter second class, Assistant Teacher (Primary)
24 March: Assistant Teacher (Primary)
25 March: Assistant Teacher (Primary)
26 March: Assistant Teacher (Primary)
27 March: Assistant Teacher (Primary)
29 March: Assistant Teacher (Primary)
30 March: Assistant Teacher (Primary)
For more details about DSSSB exams, candidates are advised to visit the official website of DSSSB.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)