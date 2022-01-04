DSSSB Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022 Registration to Begin from 10 January
Interested candidates can apply for DSSSB Assistant Engineer recruitment on dsssbonline.nic.in
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released notifications for recruitment of Assistant Engineers (Civil and Electrical). The board has released two separate notifications, i.e. advertisement number 03/22 for Civil, and advertisement number 04/22 for Electrical.
Interested candidates can download the official notifications for the post of assistant engineers from the official website of DSSSB: dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
All candidates must note that application process for recruitment of assistant engineer is scheduled to begin from 10 January 2022. Last date to register for the same is 9 February 2022.
DSSSB Assistant Engineer (Civil and Electrical): Vacancy Details
Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 10 Posts
Assistant Engineer (Civil): 151 Posts
Eligible candidates willing to apply for the post of AE (Civil or Electrical), will be able to register themselves on the official website of DSSSB: dsssbonline.nic.in.
How to Apply for DSSSB AE Recruitment 2021?
Visit the official website of DSSSB: dsssbonline.nic.in
Click on AE vacancy link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your personal details and register
Enter your registered credentials to sign in
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Download and save the form for future reference
DSSSB Assistant Engineer Recruitment: Application Fee
Candidates apply for DSSSB Assistant Engineer recruitment are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PWD and Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying application fee.
For more details about DSSSB AE recruitment, candidates are advised to check the official website of DSSSB.
