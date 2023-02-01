CBSE Board Exam 2023: 10th, 12th Admit Card to be Released Soon on cbse.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 soon. CBSE board exams are scheduled to be conducted from 15 February 2023. Candidates will have to check and download the admit cards on the official websites at cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Candidates will have to login with their credentials to the official website to download CBSE hall tickets. Candidates can also contact their school for further updates. The board has also published sample question papers, question banks and marking scheme for classes 10 and Class 12 final exams.