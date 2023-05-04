CUET PG 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow: Know Exam Details & Important Updates

The CUET PG 2023 registration will end on 5 May, for all candidates.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the CUET PG 2023 registration process soon so interested candidates should fill out the forms. According to the official details, the CUET PG registrations 2023 are scheduled to end on Friday, 5 May 2023. Candidates interested and eligible to apply for the Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG 2023, are requested to go to the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in and fill the forms. The application process is taking place online for all students.
It is important to note that the CUET PG 2023 registration portal will close after 5 May. One should head to the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in and take a look at the latest updates. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the entrance exam after the mentioned deadline. One must fill out the form and pay the fees.
To know all the latest details and important updates about the CUET PG 2023, you must visit the official website. The National Testing Agency (NTA) mentions important details on cuet.nta.nic.in so that it is easier for concerned candidates to go through them.
As per the official details, the last date to pay the CUET PG 2023 application fee is Friday, 5 May. All candidates must pay the required fee on time otherwise their registrations will not be considered by the NTA.
All registered candidates should note that the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate is scheduled to be held on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 June 2023.
The entrance exam will be held at different exam centres all over the country.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to complete the CUET PG application 2023 online:
Go to the site - cuet.nta.nic.in.
Tap on the CUET PG 2023 registration link on the homepage.
Create your login ID and enter it to access the form.
Fill out the application form and pay the fees.
Click on submit after verifying the details.
Download a copy of the form.
