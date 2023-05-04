CUET PG 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow: Know Exam Details & Important Updates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the CUET PG 2023 registration process soon so interested candidates should fill out the forms. According to the official details, the CUET PG registrations 2023 are scheduled to end on Friday, 5 May 2023. Candidates interested and eligible to apply for the Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG 2023, are requested to go to the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in and fill the forms. The application process is taking place online for all students.

It is important to note that the CUET PG 2023 registration portal will close after 5 May. One should head to the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in and take a look at the latest updates. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the entrance exam after the mentioned deadline. One must fill out the form and pay the fees.