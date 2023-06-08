CUET PG 2023 Admit Card Declared: How to Download; Check CUET PG Exam Dates Here

The National Testing Agency, NTA has officially released the CUET PG 2023 admit card online for concerned candidates. One can download the admit card for Common University Entrance Test - PG from the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. It is important to note that the CUET PG 2023 admit card has been released for examinations starting on 9 June. One must download their respective admit card and carefully review the details mentioned. Candidates should stay updated with the details.

The CUET PG 2023 admit card is declared recently for those candidates preparing to appear for the upcoming examination. The official website - cuet.nta.nic.in contains all the essential details that you should know about the entrance exam. It is important to note that the CUET PG admit card is an important document that all students should carry on exam days.