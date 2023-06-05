CSIR-UGC NET 2023 Admit Card Released, Download Here Via Direct Link

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET 2023 Joint admit card for candidates on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who are going to appear in the CSIR UGC NET Exam June 2023 session can now download their hall tickets from the aforementioned website by using their personal login credentials like application number and date of birth.

According to an official schedule released by NTA, the CSIR UGC NET Exam 2023 for June session will be held on 6, 7, and 8 June.