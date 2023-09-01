CTET Answer Key 2023 Date: Know How To Download From ctet.nic.in; Latest Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is getting ready to announce the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) by the end of September 2023. It is important to note that before the results, the CTET answer key 2023 will be declared on the official website - ctet.nic.in. Concerned candidates will be notified as soon as the answer key is released on the website so they should keep updating it. They are requested to stay alert.

