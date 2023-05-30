CSIR UGC NET 2023 City Intimation Slip Declared: How To Download; Check Details

The CSIR UGC NET 2023 city intimation slip is declared on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally released the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December 2022 – June 2023 intimation slip recently. It is important to note that the CSIR UGC NET 2023 city intimation slip is declared for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship on Monday, 29 May. Interested candidates can download the CSIR-UGC NET exam city slip from the official website – csirnet.nta.nic.in. All candidates should stay updated with the latest details about the exam city intimation slip.
It is important to download the CSIR UGC NET 2023 city intimation slip on time. To know more about the exam city slip and other important details about CSIR UGC NET, you must visit the official site – csirnet.nta.nic.in. Interested and registered candidates are advised to keep close track of the latest announcements regarding the upcoming entrance exam.
As per the latest official details, the CSIR UGC NET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from 6 June to 8 June, for all registered candidates. You must remember the exam dates and appear for the papers on time.
For further updates and details, you must check the latest notifications available on the official website of the CSIR-UGC NET. All candidates should know the important updates.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city slip online:
Visit the website – csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Key in your registered details such as application number and date of birth in the provided space.
Your CSIR UGC NET exam city slip will display on the device.
Download the exam city slip from the official website and take a printout of the same, if required.
Candidates can take a look at the exam schedule on the above-mentioned official website after downloading the city intimation slip. One must stay alert and appear for the subjects on the respective dates.
