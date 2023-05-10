UGC NET 2023 June Session Date: Exam From 13 June & Registration Begins Today

UGC NET June 2023: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGCT NET) June 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 13 to 22 June 2023.

The UGC NET Application Form 2023 June session will be released today, May 10, 2023. Thus the registration process will start today and the aspiring candidates will be able to register online for the eligibility exam for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor till May 31, 2023.

The UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar informed through his official Twitter handle. "The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2023 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode."