UGC NET 2023 June Session Date: Exam From 13 June & Registration Begins Today

UGC NET 2023 registration begins today, exam from 13 June
(Photo: iStock)
UGC NET June 2023: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGCT NET) June 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 13 to 22 June 2023.
The UGC NET Application Form 2023 June session will be released today, May 10, 2023. Thus the registration process will start today and the aspiring candidates will be able to register online for the eligibility exam for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor till May 31, 2023.
The UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar informed through his official Twitter handle. "The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2023 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode."
The UGC NET 2023 June session exam will be held in 83 subjects and the exams will be held in computer based test (CBT) format. The candidates can register online for the UGC NET exam through the official website nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
NTA has already conducted the UGC NET December 2022 Session from February 21 to march 16, 2023 and the result for the same has also been declared.
The registration link will be activated today, May 10, 2023. After the link is active, you can follow the steps to apply below.
Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the registration link.
Fill in the required details to apply for the exam.
You will have to upload the required documents and pay the fee.
You can then download the application form for future use.
