CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Cards Released: Check Website, Download Hall Tickets

CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card for 24, 25, and 26 August released on the website.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Cards on the website. Candidates who registered for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate or CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 exam can download the admit cards from the official website. The website that everyone should visit to download the CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Cards 2022 is cuet.samarth.ac.in. The official website of the Common University Entrance Test has all the details.
The CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Cards have been released on the website by the National Testing Agency (NTA) because the exam dates are near. Candidates are requested to download the hall tickets from cuet.samarth.ac.in as soon as possible. The CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card is an essential document that every candidate must carry on the exam dates.
For all the latest details on the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate or CUET UG 2022 Phase 6, one must visit the official website as the NTA updates every instruction there.
The CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 exams are set to be conducted on 24, 25, 26, and 30 August 2022. Everyone must note that the admit cards of candidates who are appearing for the exam scheduled on 30 August will be released later.
Candidates can download the CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Cards 2022 by logging in to their registered accounts on the aforementioned website.
As per the latest official details, around 1.91 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the CUET Phase 6 exams on 24, 25, and 26 August 2022.
Let's take a look at the steps to download the CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Cards online:
Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Click on the link that states CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Cards 2022 for 24, 25, and 26 August.
Log in to your account by entering the application number and date of birth in the provided space.
Your CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
Download the hall ticket from the website.
Keep a hard copy of the admit card and carry it with you on the exam dates.
