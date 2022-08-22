CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Cards Released: Check Website, Download Hall Tickets

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Cards on the website. Candidates who registered for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate or CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 exam can download the admit cards from the official website. The website that everyone should visit to download the CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Cards 2022 is cuet.samarth.ac.in. The official website of the Common University Entrance Test has all the details.

