ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: Admit Card Released, Check Important Details Here

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card for 10, 12 regular candidates released. Important details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: Admit Card Released, Check Important Details Here
i

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the 10th and 12th compartment examinations 2022 on its official website, cbse.gov.in. The CBSE 10th and 12th results were declared by the board officials on 22 July 2022. Regular candidates who were not able to clear the exam on the first attempt can save their academic year through the compartment exam.

All candidates who have applied for the regular compartment exam 2022 must remember that they have to collect their admit cards from their respective schools only. The direct online link for downloading the admit cards is for teachers and other concerned officials only.

Also Read

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card Date: Check jeeadv.ac.in; Know Exam Date and Time

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card Date: Check jeeadv.ac.in; Know Exam Date and Time
ADVERTISEMENT
As of now, the admit card has been released for regular candidates only. Private candidates must know that their admit cards have not been released yet.

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022: Important and Latest Details

Candidates who are going to appear in the compartment exam must know the following important details:

CBSE Class 12th Compartment Exam Date: 23 August onwards

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Exam Date: 23 August to 29 August 2022

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Admit Cards available on: cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

How To Download Admit Card

All the school administrators, principals, and concerned officials can download the admit card by following the below-mentioned steps:

  • Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

  • Go to the Pariksha Sangam Portal and visit the section 'Pre-Exam Activities.'

  • Under the pre-exam activities section, search the direct admit card link that says 'Download Admit Card for Comptt Exam 2022'.

  • Click on the link and you will be taken to the login page.

  • Enter the login credentials and hit the submit option.

  • Download, save, and print the admit cards.

Also Read

UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 Released: Check Website; Download UPSC CDS Admit Card

UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 Released: Check Website; Download UPSC CDS Admit Card
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×