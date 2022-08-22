TS ICET 2022 Results Today: Check icet.tsche.ac.in; Know Important Details Here

TS ICET 2022 Results are to be released today, 22 August on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kakatiya University, Warangal is all set to declare the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 Result today, on Monday, 22 August 2022, for all the candidates who appearedin the exam. The TS ICET 2022 Results will be released on the official website on Monday so that the candidates can check their scores easily. The official website that the candidates should visit to download the TS ICET Rank Card once released is icet.tsche.ac.in.
The Kakatiya University has already announced the TS ICET Results 2022 date on the website. Candidates can take a look at the TS ICET 2022 Results schedule on icet.tsche.ac.in. It is important to note that the candidates have to log in to their respective accounts on the site to download the results and check the scores correctly.
Candidates should keep a close eye on the website on Monday so that they can download the TS ICET result as soon as it is officially declared.
The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 exam was officially held from 27 July to 28 July 2022. The exam was held online in computer-based mode.
It is important to note that the TS ICET 2022 Results are based on the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer key.
Here are the steps that everyone should follow to download the TS ICET 2022 Results online once released:
Go to the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in.
Click on the link that states " Download Score Card" on the homepage.
Enter the details correctly such as Registration Number, Date of Birth, etc, to log in to your account.
Click on submit and the TS ICET Result will appear on your screen.
Download the result PDF from the website and take a look at your scores carefully.
It is important to note that Kakatiya University has organised the TS ICET 2022 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).