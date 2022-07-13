CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Released, Know How to Download

The admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) have been released by the National Testing Agency. The organization has activated the link to download the phase 1 CUET admit card 2022 on the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card of CUET UG phase 1 by signing in and entering their application number and date of birth.

The NTA CUET hall ticket 2022 will have details like candidate’s name, roll number, entrance exam date, timing, exam center details, photo of the candidate with signature, and instructions.

The CUET 2022 will be a computer-based test (CBT) mode and will be held from 15 July to 20 August.