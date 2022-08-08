CUET 2022: Fresh Slots for CUET UG Phase 2 Exam Announced by NTA; Check Website
CUET 2022 Phase 2: Check the new CUET UG exam dates on cuet.samarth.ac.in and download the admit card once released.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened a fresh examination window for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Admissions (CUET-UG). The CUET 2022 fresh window has opened for those students who could not appear for the exam between 4 August 2022 to 6 August 2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the CUET 2022 UG fresh admissions on Sunday, 7 August 2022. Candidates can sit for the undergraduate exam on fresh dates as per the details.
The latest official details state that the CUET 2022 fresh slots will be conducted between 24 August 2022 to 28 August 2022. It is also important to note that the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be released in a few days. To know more, candidates should visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in so that they can stay updated.
The decision has been taken by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after major glitches hit the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 examinations on the fourth day, Sunday 7 August 2022.
CUET UG 2022: Phase 2 Updates
As per the latest details, around 50,000 candidates had to face problems in the CUET 2022 Phase 2 exam due to glitches. Hence, the NTA has decided to conduct fresh examinations.
The CUET UG 2022 fresh slots are already announced by the NTA for the candidates. The exams are scheduled to be held from 24 August 2022 to 28 August 2022.
The CUET Admit Card 2022 will be declared soon on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in for the candidates to download. They must carry the admit card on the exam dates because it is a crucial document that has important information.
Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the website - cuet.samarth.ac.in so they can know the updates from the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding the CUET UG 2022.
CUET 2022: Latest Details
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 is a computer-based exam that will allow students to take admission to Undergraduate (UG) courses in various colleges.
The NTA sources have confirmed that they have gone through the factors behind the glitches in the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 exam. Now, they will make sure that the candidates do not face any problems in the fresh slots.
For more details on the admit card and CUET exam, one should keep an eye on the site.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.