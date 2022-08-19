JNU Academicians Raise Concerns Over Admissions Through CUET

JNU professor Ayesha Kidwai said that the university had its own entrance test system, which used to analyse students on the basis of their writing skills and their opinion-making capacity.

"JNU has been in existence for over 50 years and the university was holding its entrance for nearly 48 years before the former VC M Jagadesh Kumar, who is now UGC chairman, brought in the JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE) by tying up with the NTA. The move not only meant that we lost out on good students but NTA also charged three times the money the university would spend on holding the exam.

"The university, when it was conducting its own exam, also used to make a profit of Rs 1.5 crore, which would then be used by the university to give Merit Cum means Scholarship to students," she said.