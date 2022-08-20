NEET UG 2022 Result Date, Time; Schedule Expected To Be Out Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 result soon.

As per reports, the NEET UG 2022 result will be released next week. However, no official announcement has been made by NTA regarding the result yet. Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2022 can check their answer key and OMR sheets at neet.nta.nic.in.

The official NEET Result 2022 is expected to be out next week. After the release of the answer key, candidates can challenge the responses by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection.

NEET ranks are used by central and state bodies to fill 15 percent of all India quota and 85 percent of state quota counselling.