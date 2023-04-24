Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration Closes Today: Apply on comedk.org; Important Dates

COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration Closes Today: Apply on comedk.org; Important Dates

COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration: You must apply for the entrance exam on comedk.org by today, 24 April.
Raajwrita Dutta
Education
Published:

COMEDK UGET 2023 registration is scheduled to end on 24 April for everyone.

(Photo: iStock)

(Photo: iStock)

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has decided to officially close the registration process for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2023 today, Monday, 24 April. Interested candidates are requested to submit the COMEDK UGET 2023 registration forms as soon as possible via the official website - comedk.org. It is important to note that no candidate will be allowed to submit their application form after the last date so they should be quick and alert.

The COMEDK UGET 2023 registration is taking place online only. Interested candidates can go through the latest details and official announcements on the website - comedk.org. Once the registration process is over, candidates must keep a close eye on the above-mentioned website to know the necessary announcements and updates regarding the entrance exam. All candidates must stay informed.

It is important to note that the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will announce important details regarding COMEDK UGET 2023 on its official website, making it easier for candidates to stay updated. They will find all the latest information in one place.

COMEDK UGET 2023: Important Details

As per the details mentioned on the website, the COMEDK UGET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 28 May. The exam is being held for admission to approximately 20,000 Engineering seats.

It is important to note that registered candidates can make selected edits to their COMEDK UGET application form from 26 April, 10 am to 29 April, 11:55 pm. One should take note of the application correction window dates and timings.

The official details also suggest that the admit cards will be distributed on 18 May, from 10 am, via the official website. The COMEDK UGET provisional and final answer keys might be announced on 30 May and 6 June, respectively.

The results are expected to be declared on 10 June, for all candidates who will appear for the exam on the scheduled date.

COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration: How to Apply

Here are the steps you must follow to complete the COMEDK UGET 2023 registration online:

  • Visit the official website - comedk.org.

  • Tap on the active link that states COMEDK UGET 2023 registration on the homepage.

  • Register yourself and create your login credentials.

  • Fill out the COMEDK UGET application form, upload scanned copies of the documents, and pay the application fee.

  • Click on submit once you are done.

  • Download the application form for your reference.

