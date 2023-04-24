COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration Closes Today: Apply on comedk.org; Important Dates

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has decided to officially close the registration process for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2023 today, Monday, 24 April. Interested candidates are requested to submit the COMEDK UGET 2023 registration forms as soon as possible via the official website - comedk.org. It is important to note that no candidate will be allowed to submit their application form after the last date so they should be quick and alert.

The COMEDK UGET 2023 registration is taking place online only. Interested candidates can go through the latest details and official announcements on the website - comedk.org. Once the registration process is over, candidates must keep a close eye on the above-mentioned website to know the necessary announcements and updates regarding the entrance exam. All candidates must stay informed.