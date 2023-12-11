CLAT 2024 Result Declared: Download From consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Details

CLAT 2024 result is declared on the official website for concerned candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) officially declared the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) result 2024 on Sunday, 10 December 2023, for interested candidates. It is important to note that the CLAT 2024 result can be downloaded from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Both, CLAT UG and CLAT PG 2024 applicants can go through their scores now. One should check the scores and personal details printed on the result carefully after downloading it online to see if there are any mistakes.
Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date patiently waited for the CLAT 2024 result to be released to go through their scores. Now, they can finally download the scorecards from the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. You can contact the exam-conducting body in case of any problems or check the website.
Candidates are requested to keep their login credentials such as mobile number, application number, password, etc, ready before downloading the CLAT result. Make sure to enter the details carefully if you want to check your scores on time.
According to the latest official details mentioned online, the CLAT 2024 admissions and counselling process details are to be notified today, Monday, 11 December. Selected candidates can register for the online counselling process once it begins on the website.
Around 97.03 percent of the registered candidates appeared for the CLAT UG exam and approximately 93.92 percent of the candidates sat for the PG exam.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the CLAT result 2024 online:
Visit the official CLAT exam website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Tap on the CLAT 2024 result link on the right top corner of the homepage.
Fill in the required details such as the mobile number, password, and other information properly.
A new window will display on your device.
Provide your application number and date of birth in the given space.
The CLAT result will be displayed on your screen.
Download it from the website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)