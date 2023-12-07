UP Board Exam Date 2024: UPMSP 10, 12 Timetable Out on upmsp.edu.in; Dates Here

UP Board Exam Date 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 are announced on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UP Board Exam Date 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 on Thursday, 7 December 2023. According to the latest official details announced online, the UP Board exams are scheduled to begin from 22 February. The exams are set to end on 9 March 2024. Interested candidates can download the UP Board 10, 12 exam dates from the official website: upmsp.edu.in. One should go through the important dates carefully.
Candidates were patiently waiting for the UP Board Exam Date 2024 to be released so they could go through the dates. The UP Board 10, 12 exam dates are available now on the website: upmsp.edu.in. Along with the exam dates, you can check the exam timings and other important details mentioned online. One should stay updated with the latest announcements.
Registered candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website if they want to know the latest announcements. The exam-conducting body announces important details on its website for those who want to go through them.
The UPMSP 10th board exam 2024 will start with Hindi and Primary Hindi subjects.
The UP Board 12th exam will begin with Military science subject in the first shift. The Class 10 Commerce exam will be held in the second shift on the first day.
The Class 12 Hindi and General Hindi exams will be held in the second shift on the first day. This year, approximately 55,08,206 students have applied for final examinations.
The UP Board Class 12th practical examination will be conducted in two phases. One phase is from 25 January to 1 February, and the other phase is from 2 February to 9 February.
To know more about the exam dates and timings, you must visit the website - upmsp.edu.in.
