CLAT 2023 Admit Card to Release Today: Check consortiumofnlus.ac.in for Details

CLAT 2023 Admit Card is scheduled to release on 6 December.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has decided to officially release the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) admit card today, on Tuesday, 6 December, for registered candidates. The students who are preparing to appear for the upcoming CLAT 2023 exam are requested to download the admit card from the official website, once released. It is important to note that the CLAT 2023 hall ticket will be available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in for all candidates on Tuesday.
The CLAT 2023 admit card is an important document that students must carry on exam day. They will not be allowed to appear for the admission test without a hall ticket. Therefore, it is important to download the CLAT 2023 admit card from consortiumofnlus.ac.in as soon as it is released. Candidates preparing for the exam should stay alert.
They must check the details mentioned on the CLAT hall ticket carefully. It is important to check whether there are any printing mistakes on the admit card before downloading it from the official website.
According to the latest official details, the CLAT 2023 exam is scheduled to take place on 18 December. Candidates have to download the admit card before the exam begins.
As per the details available online, the CLAT 2023 provisional answer key is expected to be released on the same exam day, which is 18 December.
To know more about the exam, one has to keep a close eye on the website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Here are the steps candidates should follow to download the CLAT 2023 admit card online:
Go to the website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Find the admit card download link on the homepage.
Enter your application number and password in the provided space to log in to your registered account and view the admit card.
Your hall ticket will appear on the screen.
Go through the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully and check if there are any printing mistakes.
Download the admit card from the website.
Take a printout of the hall ticket and carry it on the exam day.
