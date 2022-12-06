CLAT 2023 Admit Card to Release Today: Check consortiumofnlus.ac.in for Details

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has decided to officially release the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) admit card today, on Tuesday, 6 December, for registered candidates. The students who are preparing to appear for the upcoming CLAT 2023 exam are requested to download the admit card from the official website, once released. It is important to note that the CLAT 2023 hall ticket will be available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in for all candidates on Tuesday.

The CLAT 2023 admit card is an important document that students must carry on exam day. They will not be allowed to appear for the admission test without a hall ticket. Therefore, it is important to download the CLAT 2023 admit card from consortiumofnlus.ac.in as soon as it is released. Candidates preparing for the exam should stay alert.