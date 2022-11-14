CLAT 2023 Registration Deadline Extended: Know Last Date; Latest Details Here
CLAT 2023 Registration: The last date to apply for the UG and PG programmes is 18 November 2022.
The Consortium of National Law Universities has officially extended the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) till 18 November for all interested candidates. The ones who have not completed the CLAT 2023 registration have an opportunity to do it now. They can fill out the registration form on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in within the extended deadline. To know more about the application process, one has to go through the details on the website.
Earlier, the CLAT 2023 registration deadline was 13 November. Now, the deadline has been formally extended to 18 November so that more candidates can apply for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. One can go through the official notification regarding the extension of the deadline on the website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates must check the CLAT 2023 registration details online.
One must note down the CLAT 2023 registration login details so that one can use them whenever required. The ones who have not filled out the application form yet must complete the process soon.
CLAT 2023: Exam Date and Details
According to the latest details, the Consortium of National Law Universities will formally conduct the CLAT 2023 UG and CLAT 2023 PG examinations on 18 December.
The examination is decided to be held in a pen-paper mode for two hours for all registered candidates. The ones who want to sit for the exam must fill out the application form carefully.
Candidates are requested to go through the latest updates on the website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in before applying for the exam. They must follow the correct steps while filling out the form online.
CLAT 2023 Registration: Steps to Apply
One can also check the CLAT 2023 official schedule on the website to know the exam date and timings.
Let's take a look at the steps to complete the CLAT 2023 registration online:
Visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Click on the link that states CLAT 2023 Registration on the homepage.
Enter the required login details and generate a User ID and Password.
Now use your details to access the application form on the website.
Fill out the CLAT application form properly by typing your personal details.
Upload the required documents and pay the application fees online.
Now, submit the form online.
Download it from the website.
