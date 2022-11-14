CLAT 2023 Registration Deadline Extended: Know Last Date; Latest Details Here

The Consortium of National Law Universities has officially extended the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) till 18 November for all interested candidates. The ones who have not completed the CLAT 2023 registration have an opportunity to do it now. They can fill out the registration form on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in within the extended deadline. To know more about the application process, one has to go through the details on the website.

Earlier, the CLAT 2023 registration deadline was 13 November. Now, the deadline has been formally extended to 18 November so that more candidates can apply for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. One can go through the official notification regarding the extension of the deadline on the website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates must check the CLAT 2023 registration details online.