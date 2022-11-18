CLAT Registration 2023: Application Window Closes Today, Steps to Apply

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) released a notification informing that the last day to register for the CLAT 2023 exam is today, 18 November 2022. The commission had released the CLAT 2023 application form on 8 August 2022 and the candidates can get access to the application form on the official website of CLAT- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The candidates interested to apply for the CLAT 2023 exam need to pay the registration fee of Rs. 4,000 if they belong to the general category and Rs. 3,500 if they are from the SC, ST and BPL category. Moreover, the candidates will also be charged Rs. 500 for question papers.

Candidates can download the sample papers from the official website free of cost. CLAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on 18 December 2022 in offline mode and the students will pass the written exam to get admitted to 5-year LLB and LLM programmes. These courses are offered by 22 national law universities and over 60 affiliated law schools.