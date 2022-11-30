JEE Main 2023: Registration, Exam Dates & Syllabus To Be Out This Week - Details
JEE Main 2023 dates are likely to be announced this week. Check details here.
JEE Main 2023 Dates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the JEE 2023 important details including registration date, exam date, syllabus, examination pattern, eligibility, and more on the official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in.
JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) is held annually by NTA for candidates who want to pursue undergraduate engineering courses from different engineering colleges of the country.
As per several media reports, NTA officials have confirmed that the JEE Main 2023 official notification will be released this week, mentioning all important JEE Main 2023 dates.
JEE Main Examination 2023 will be conducted for paper 1 including BE and B.Tech and Paper B including B.Arch and B.Plan.
JEE Main 2023 Dates: Official Notification Release
NTA is likely to release the JEE Main 2023 dates via an official notification on 2 December 2022. The exact release date has not been announced by the concerned officials yet.
JEE Main 2023: Exam Dates and Sessions
JEE Main 2023 is likely to be held in two sessions like every year. The first session will be conducted in January 2023 while as the second session is expected to be held in April. The exact exam dates have not been revealed yet by the concerned officials. Check out this space regularly to get the latest details of JEE Main Exam 2023.
JEE Main Exam 2023: Steps To Apply
Visit the official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to the registration section.
Register your self and note down the login details.
Search the direct link for JEE Main 2023 application form.
Click on the link and a login page will appear.
Enter the login details and hit the submit option.
JEE Main 2023 application form will show up on the screen.
Fill all the details carefully.
Upload required documents.
Complete the fee payment.
Submit the form.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
