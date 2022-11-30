JEE Main 2023: Registration, Exam Dates & Syllabus To Be Out This Week - Details

JEE Main 2023 Dates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the JEE 2023 important details including registration date, exam date, syllabus, examination pattern, eligibility, and more on the official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in.

JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) is held annually by NTA for candidates who want to pursue undergraduate engineering courses from different engineering colleges of the country.

As per several media reports, NTA officials have confirmed that the JEE Main 2023 official notification will be released this week, mentioning all important JEE Main 2023 dates.

JEE Main Examination 2023 will be conducted for paper 1 including BE and B.Tech and Paper B including B.Arch and B.Plan.