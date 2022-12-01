WB TET Admit Card 2022 Released: Here Are the Steps To Download - Direct Link

WB TET Admit Card 2022 Out: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the admit card for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET) 2022. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download and check their admit cards from the official websites - wbbpe.org, wbbprimaryeducation.org or wbbpeonline.com.

Candidates must remember that the WB TET Exam 2022 will be conducted on Sunday, 11 December 2022 across different test centres of the state. In order to download the admit cards, candidates would require their personal login credentials like registration number and date of birth.

Let's read about the steps to download the WB TET Admit Card 2022 from the direct link.