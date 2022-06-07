CLAT 2022 Admit Card Released: Know Exam Date, How To Download Hall Tickets

CLAT 2022 Admit Card is released on the website.
The Consortium of National Law Universities has formally released the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022) on Monday, 6 June 2022. Candidates who have registered for CLAT 2022 can download the admit card from the official website. They are requested to check all the mentioned details on the hall ticket and verify every piece of information before downloading. The CLAT 2022 Admit Card is officially available for every candidate who has registered for the exam.
The website that the candidates need to go to download the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022) is consortiumofnlus.ac.in. It is to be noted that the candidates can access all the latest updates and information on the website. They should check the official website to know if there are updates from the Consortium of National Law Universities.
Candidates who have registered for CLAT 2022 should remember that the exam will be conducted on Sunday, 19 June 2022 from 2 pm to 4 pm. It is important to remember the exam date and time.
For all the other updates and details on the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022), candidates should keep a close eye on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Here is a step-by-step guide that every candidate appearing for CLAT 2022 should follow to download the CLAT 2022 Admit Card online:
First, go to the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Click on the CLAT 2022 registration link on the homepage of the website.
Tap on the "Click here to download the Admit Card" option when you find it on the website.
Enter your credentials correctly to log in and click on submit.
The CLAT 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen.
Check all the details on the admit card and click on download.
Take a printout of the CLAT 2022 Admit Card and keep it with you on the exam date.
