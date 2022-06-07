CLAT 2022 Admit Card Released: Know Exam Date, How To Download Hall Tickets

The Consortium of National Law Universities has formally released the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022) on Monday, 6 June 2022. Candidates who have registered for CLAT 2022 can download the admit card from the official website. They are requested to check all the mentioned details on the hall ticket and verify every piece of information before downloading. The CLAT 2022 Admit Card is officially available for every candidate who has registered for the exam.

The website that the candidates need to go to download the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022) is consortiumofnlus.ac.in. It is to be noted that the candidates can access all the latest updates and information on the website. They should check the official website to know if there are updates from the Consortium of National Law Universities.