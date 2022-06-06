RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Date and Time of Release

RBSE 12th Result 2022 for Arts to be declared today .
(Photo: iStock)
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is most likely to declare the RBSE 12th Arts Result today, 6 June 2022.
The state Education Minister Dr BD Kalla had confirmed the date and time of the declaration of the Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 for the Arts Stream Sunday. Students who appeared for the 12th Board Arts exam have been waiting for the RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts.
As per media reports, the RBSE 12th results will be announced at 12:15 pm today. The RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022 will be declared on the official website- rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
As per the statistics, 5.7 lakh students had appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts exam. Earlier, it was notified that the Rajasthan Class 12 Results 2022 for the Arts stream will be declared around 15th June 2022. However, now it has been informed that the results will be declared today, 6 June 2022.
According to an official notification, the RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts will be released at 12:15 pm.
1. Visit one of the official websites at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2022'
3. Enter the required credentials to login to the portal.
4. The RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future references
