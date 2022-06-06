RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Date and Time of Release

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is most likely to declare the RBSE 12th Arts Result today, 6 June 2022.

The state Education Minister Dr BD Kalla had confirmed the date and time of the declaration of the Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 for the Arts Stream Sunday. Students who appeared for the 12th Board Arts exam have been waiting for the RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts.

As per media reports, the RBSE 12th results will be announced at 12:15 pm today. The RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022 will be declared on the official website- rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.