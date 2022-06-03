ADVERTISEMENT

KCET Admit Card 2022 Released: How to Download Hall Ticket form KEA's Website

KCET 2022 exam will be held on 16, 17, and 18 June 2022.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 admit card/ hall tickets were released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Thursday, 02 June 2022. The exam is also known as UGCET. It is conducted annually for admission to Engineering, Farm Science and other professional courses in Karnataka.

The admit cards for KCET 2022 have been released on the official website of KEA. Therefore, candidates who are registered to appear for the exam are advised to download their hall tickets from cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2022 Exam Date

KCET 2022 exam will comprise of four papers i.e Biology, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, scheduled to be held on 16 and 17 June 2022

Kannada language Test only for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be conducted on 18 June.

How to Download KCET 2022 Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website of KEA: kea.kar.nic.in

  • Click on 'UG CET -2022 Admission ticket download link' under 'Latest Announcements' on homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your registered credentials and login

  • Your KCET/UGCET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

  • Download and print it for future reference

KCET 2022 Syllabus

As per the official notice, the question papers of Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be based on the first and second PUC syllabi prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education of Karnataka state.

Check this space regularly for further updates about KCET and other exams.

