Assam HSLC Result 2022: SEBA Assam Board 10th Result Released, Check Direct Link

Assam SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022 is out on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has officially announced the Assam HSLC (Class 10) Result 2022 for the candidates. The students who had appeared for the exam can finally check their scores on the website. They also have the option to download the Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result 2022 from the website as the board has formally released them for all the candidates. Anybody can access the result by logging in to their registered accounts.
It is to be noted that the Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result 2022 is available on the website sebaonline.org. Another website that the candidates can access to view the result is resultsassam.nic.in. The Assam HSLC Class 10 Result 2022 is officially out on the mentioned websites so they can check the scores whenever they want.
As per latest details, this year around 4,31,132 students appeared for the Assam 10th Board Exam 2022. The SEBA HSLC Class 10 Exams 2022 were held from 15 March 2022 to 31 March 2022 according to the schedule.
The process of checking the score is easy so the candidates will not face many issues. We are here to help everyone know the steps to check the SEBA HSLC Class 10 Exams 2022.
Let's take a look at a few simple steps to check the Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result 2022 online:
Step 1: Go to the official website sebaonline.org. or visit resultsassam.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the HSLC Result 2022 link available on the homepage of the mentioned sites.
Step 3: Enter the required credentials to log in and click on submit.
Step 4: The Assam HSLC 10th Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the result from the website and take a printout.
Students should check sebaonline.org for all the other information and updates by the board.
