CLAT 2022: Registration Deadline Extended, Check Revised Exam Date
Here's how you can register for CLAT 2022 online, last date to apply is 9 May 2022.
The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced a revised exam date sheet for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022.
The law entrance examination that was initially scheduled to be held on 8 May 2022, is now decided to be conducted on 19 June 2022.
Candidates who have registered for the examination can take a look at the revised date sheet for CLAT on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
It is also to be noted by the candidates that along with the postponement of the exam date, the application process for the CLAT 2022 has also been extended.
Now the last date to apply for the CLAT 2022 is 9 May 2022. Candidates can continue to register for the examination till this date.
The ones interested to apply should check the website consortiumofnlus.ac.in for all the latest information.
It is decided that the CLAT 2022 for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes is scheduled to be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on 19 June 2022. Students should take note of the timings and the date.
CLAT 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates with 45 percent marks or a similar grade in class 12 are eligible to apply for the UG CLAT 2022.
The ones who are sitting in the qualifying exam in March or April 2022, are also eligible to apply for the CLAT 2022.
The eligibility criteria for the CLAT PG is that the candidates should possess an LLB or equivalent degree with minimum 50 percent marks.
It is also to be noted by the candidates that there is no upper age limit to appear in the CLAT 2022.
CLAT 2022: Steps To Apply
Step 1: Click on the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Step 2: Go to the registration link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your mobile number and password after going to the link
Step 4: Login by filling in your credentials
Step 5: Enter all the necessary details in the application form
Step 6: Upload scanned copies of the required documents
Step 7: Pay the application fees online and click on submit after verifying all the details
Step 8: Download the application form for reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.