CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2024 Declared: Download Chhattisgarh Board Scorecards

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2024: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2024 for all concerned candidates. You can check and download the Chhattisgarh Board Classes 10 and 12 result from the official website - cgbse.nic.in. All candidates who were patiently waiting to check their scores can finally go through them. Around 80.04 percent of students passed the exam this year. Girls have outshined boys with a significantly higher pass rate. While girls have a pass rate of 79.35 percent, boys are at 71.12 percent.

The CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2024 links are activated now. You can enter your registered credentials and download the Chhattisgarh Board Classes 10 and 12 result from cgbse.nic.in. The links are finally released for all concerned students to download their respective scorecards.