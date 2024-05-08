WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2024: WB Class 12th Results Expected Today At 1 PM

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2024: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the Higher Secondary 2024 exam results today, on 8 May at 1 pm. The Higher Secondary WBCHSE exams were held between 16 to 29 February. The WBCHSE HS 2024 result link will be made available at wbchse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in . Apart from WBCHSE result websites.
The council will announce the WB 2024 12th results at 1 pm today through a press conference. The link to view and download the Class 12 West Bengal board exam results from the official website — wbchse.wb.gov.in will be made live at 3 pm. On the other hand, the hardcopies of the mark sheets and pass certificates will be available from 55 distribution centers including the four regional offices of the Council from 10 May.
How To Check WB HS 12th Result 2024
Step 1 : Visit the West Bengal Board's official website, wbresults.nic.in.
Step 2 : On the homepage, the WB Board HS result link be available, click on that tab.
Step 3 : In the login window, candidates need to enter the appropriate credentials.
Step 4 : Click on the submit button. On the screen, the WBCHSE HS result will appear.
Step 5 : Candidates need to print down their WB 12th result for future reference.
