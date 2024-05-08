WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2024: WB Class 12th Results Expected Today At 1 PM

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2024: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the Higher Secondary 2024 exam results today, on 8 May at 1 pm. The Higher Secondary WBCHSE exams were held between 16 to 29 February. The WBCHSE HS 2024 result link will be made available at wbchse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in . Apart from WBCHSE result websites.

The council will announce the WB 2024 12th results at 1 pm today through a press conference. The link to view and download the Class 12 West Bengal board exam results from the official website — wbchse.wb.gov.in will be made live at 3 pm. On the other hand, the hardcopies of the mark sheets and pass certificates will be available from 55 distribution centers including the four regional offices of the Council from 10 May.