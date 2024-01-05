XAT 2024 Exam on 7 January: Admit Card Declared on xatonline.in; Latest Details

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is scheduled to be conducted on 7 January 2024, for all registered candidates. Candidates who are preparing to appear in the upcoming exam are requested to download the admit card from the official website - xatonline.in. One should note that the XAT 2024 admit card was released a week earlier. Registered candidates should note the exam date and the latest details regarding the exam to avoid any confusion later on. One must stay alert before the exam.

No candidate will be allowed to appear for the XAT 2024 exam without the admit card. All the important dates regarding the exam are mentioned on the website - xatonline.in. Candidates should note that the exam is set to take place on 7 January, and the date is confirmed as of now. You must stay alert.