CBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2024 Revised: New Timetable Dates for 10th and 12th

CBSE Bord Exam Datesheet 2024 Revised: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revised the exam datesheet of 10th and 12th classes on 4 January 2024. Candidates who are going to appear in the CBSE Board Exams 2024 must check the revised timetable on the official website, cbse.gov.in. Previously, CBSE datesheet for 10, 12 was released by the concerned officials on 12 December 2023.

The revised timetable by CBSE has been issued due to a date clash with JEE Main and several other competitive examinations in the country. The date of Class 10 Tibetan Paper has been changed from 4 March to 23 February 2024. Also, Class 10 Retail Paper that was scheduled for 16 February will now be held on 28 February 2024. Let us check out the complete CBSE revised 10, 12 datesheet/timetable 2024 below.