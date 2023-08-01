CBSE Compartment Results 2023 Declared: Check 12th Result on cbse.gov.in Today

CBSE Compartment Results 2023 have been declared on the official website for Class 12 candidates.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Central Board of Secondary Education has officially declared the CBSE compartment results 2023 for Class 12 for interested candidates. The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates and were waiting for the scores to be announced can download the CBSE compartment 12th result from the official website. The website that you must visit to download your results is cbse.gov.in. You can also go through the latest announcements on the official site.
All concerned candidates should note that the CBSE compartment result 2023 for Class 12 is announced recently. Go to the official site – cbse.gov.in – to check and download your result. Candidates were waiting for the CBSE compartment 12th results to release for a long time. Now, they can finally check their compartment exam scores on the site.
As per the official details, the CBSE compartment 12th exams 2023 were conducted on a single day for all candidates. The 12th compartment exam was held on 17 July, as per schedule.
It is important to note that the CBSE compartment 10th exams 2023 were held from 17 July to 22 July, for all candidates. The examination was divided into two sessions, the first session took place from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and the second session happened from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
Now, candidates who appeared for the Class 12 exam on the mentioned dates should download the results soon.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to download the CBSE compartment 12th results 2023 online:
Visit the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
Click on the active link that states CBSE compartment result 2023 on the home page.
Enter your roll number and other details in the given space.
Your CBSE compartment 12th result will appear on the screen.
Download the result from the website and take a printout of the same for the future.
