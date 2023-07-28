GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Out: Direct Link To Check GSEB 10th Result

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) officially announced the GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2023 today on Friday, 28 July 2023.

Candidates who appeared in the GSEB SSC Supply Exam 2023 can download and check their Gujarat Board 10th Supplementary results by using their personal login details on the official website, gseb.org.

Candidates who could not qualify one or more subjects in the GSEB Class 10th regular Exam were given an opportunity to clear the GSEB SSC (10th) Supplementary Exam and get admission in 11th class. The GSEB SSC Compartment exams were conducted from 10 to 14 July 2023.

Now that the results have been declared, candidates can obtain the GSEB SSC Marksheets from their respective schools.