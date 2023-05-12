CBSE Board Results 2023: How To Check CBSE 10th, 12th Result Online, Via SMS

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is getting ready to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 results soon. It is important for candidates to note that the CBSE Board Results 2023 will be released on the official website - cbse.nic.in. The ones who appeared for the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams will be notified about the result declaration date via the website. Everyone should keep a close eye on the aforementioned site to know the latest updates.

