CBSE Board Results 2023: How To Check CBSE 10th, 12th Result Online, Via SMS

The CBSE Board Results 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 will be declared soon on the official websites.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is getting ready to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 results soon. It is important for candidates to note that the CBSE Board Results 2023 will be released on the official website - cbse.nic.in. The ones who appeared for the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams will be notified about the result declaration date via the website. Everyone should keep a close eye on the aforementioned site to know the latest updates.
Candidates can check the CBSE Board Results 2023 on cbse.nic.in, once they are declared. Students who appeared for the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams are eagerly waiting for the results to release so they can check their respective scores. It is important for everyone to keep a close eye on the site for all the updates.
The exam-conducting body, which is the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), updates all important dates and details on its official website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to access. They just have to visit cbse.nic.in and the result details will be available on the homepage.
As per the latest details available based on last year, the CBSE board exam 2023 results for Classes 10 and 12 are expected to be declared on the same date. It is important to note that the CBSE board exams formally began on 14 February, for 10th and 12th students.
According to the information disclosed by CBSE officials before the exams, around 38,83,710 students were eligible to appear for the board examinations. Out of this, approximately 21,86,940 were Class 10 students and around 16,96,770 were Class 12 students.
Let's take a look at the list of websites that candidates can access to download the CBSE Board Results 2023 for the 10th and 12th exams:
cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
It is important to note that the passing marks for CBSE Classes 10 and 12 board exams are 33 percent. For subjects that include both, practical and theory, candidates must score 33 percent in both. Concerned students should take note of these details and check their scores on the result carefully.
Everyone should check the important details mentioned on the CBSE board results for Classes 10 and 12 carefully. They should go through the name, personal details, school details, subject-wise marks in term 1 and term 2, final result, and pass/fail status properly.
According to the details available as of now, CBSE has decided to not provide any hard copies of mark sheets after the result is out. Students are advised to check their respective results online. Later, they can visit their schools to collect their mark sheets and certificates. The schools will notify candidates when to collect the results.
To check and download the board exam results, students will have to provide their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. It is important for students to keep these details handy when they check their scores otherwise it can cause problems later.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to check the CBSE results 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 on DigiLocker:
Go to the DigiLocker app or website.
Create your account or sign in using your registered details.
On the homepage, look for the CBSE result link and click on it.
Now, enter the required information and the PIN.
Check your scores carefully.
Here are the steps you must follow to check the CBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 online:
Visit the website - cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, or results.cbse.nic.in.
Go to the CBSE Class 10 result 2023 link or CBSE Class 12 result 2023 link on the homepage.
Enter the required information to log in to your result page.
The CBSE result will display on the screen when you click on the link.
View the scores on the result properly.
Download the CBSE 2023 result from the website and take a printout of the same for future reference.
After the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 results 2023 are declared, the board will formally announce the Compartment exam schedule for concerned candidates. Students who will not qualify for the Classes 10 and 12 exams can appear for the Compartment exam.
If you want to check your CBSE scores via SMS, here are the stepsyou have to follow carefully:
To check your CBSE 10th result 2023 via SMS, you have to type your CBSE 10 roll number, school number, and centre number, and send this message to 7738299899.
To check your CBSE 12th result 2023 via SMS, you have to type your CBSE 12 roll number, school number, and centre number, and send this message to 7738299899.
To know more about the board exam results, candidates are advised to be alert. The details will be available when the CBSE officials announce the result date and time. Till then, you should keep checking the official websites. All the details such as the result date and time are likely to be available soon on cbse.nic.in.
