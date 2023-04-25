UP Board Result 2023 Today at 1:30 PM: Check 10th,12th Result Online & Via SMS

UP Board Results 2023: UPMSP is all set to release the UP Board result for class 10th and 12th today, 25 April 2023. This year over 50 lakh candidates appeared for the UP Board exams 2023 and the wait for the result will end today. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP will organize a press conference at 1.30 PM today to announce the results.

The education minister of Uttar Pradesh is expected to announce the UPMSP result 2023 for classes 10 and 12 in the press conference today. After the release of the results, the UP Board results 2023 will be available on the official websites of UPMSP and students will have access to the results after logging in to the site.

Check below the websites where you can download the UPMSP result 2023 and steps to download UP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 via SMS and online.