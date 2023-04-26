CBSE Board Result 2023 Date: Where and How to check CBSE 10th, 12th Result

CBSE Board Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to release the Class 10th and Class 12th results 2023 anytime soon. According to local media reports, CBSE Class Board Results 2023 are most likely to be released next week. Though the CBSE Board officials have not yet made any official announcements. After the declaration of the CBSE Board class 10 and 12 results 2023, students can check their scorecards on Board's official websites at results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Check below the websites where you can check the CBSE Class 10th and 12th board result 2023 and the steps to download the scorecard.