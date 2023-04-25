UP Board 10th,12th Result Declared Today: Check High School & Inter Result Here

UPMSP UP Board 10,12 Result 2023 Out: The UP Board 10th and 12th result 2023 has been declared Tuesday, 25 April 2023 today on on the official websites, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the UP Board Matric and Intermediate Exams can download and check their results by following the below mentioned steps.

Priyanshi Soni of Sitapur tops the Class 10th examination with 98.33 percent marks. She scored 590 out of 600. The 12th class result has been topped by three candidates including Shubh from Mahoba, Saurabh Gangwar from Pilibhit, and Anamika from Etawah. They scored 486 marks out of 500.