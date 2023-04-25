UP Board 10th,12th Result Declared Today: Check High School & Inter Result Here

UPMSP UP Board 10th and 12th Result Declared today on 25 April 2023. Check details here.
UPMSP UP Board 10,12 Result 2023 Out: The UP Board 10th and 12th result 2023 has been declared Tuesday, 25 April 2023 today on on the official websites, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the UP Board Matric and Intermediate Exams can download and check their results by following the below mentioned steps.
Priyanshi Soni of Sitapur tops the Class 10th examination with 98.33 percent marks. She scored 590 out of 600. The 12th class result has been topped by three candidates including Shubh from Mahoba, Saurabh Gangwar from Pilibhit, and Anamika from Etawah. They scored 486 marks out of 500.
This year, UP Board matric and intermediate exams started on 16 February and concluded on 4 March 2023. According to the data released by the State Board, this year, approximately, 31,16, 487 candidates appeared for the 10th class exams, and a total of 27,69,258 students appeared in the class 12 exams.
To qualify the UP Board 10th and 12th class exams 2023, candidates need to score at least 35 percent marks in each subject. Candidates who will fail to pass more than one subjects have to appear in the compartment exams, the dates of which will be notified separately.
Go to the official website, upmsp.edu.in.
On the appeared homepage, visit the direct Results 2023 link.
Now click on the Class 10 or Class 12 link.
A login page will appear.
Enter login details.
Hit submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
