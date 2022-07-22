CBSE 10TH Result 2022 Term 2 Today: Check Update on cbse.gov.in; Latest Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE 10th Result 2022 Term 2 today, on Friday, 22 July 2022. As per the latest updates available, the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 are likely to be declared by 2 pm on the official website. Candidates can keep checking the official website – cbse.gov.in to know all the latest updates from the board regarding the result release date and time. They should keep a close eye on it.

It is expected that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare the CBSE 10th Result 2022 Term 2 on the official website – cbse.gov.in for the candidates to check their scores. Students can also keep a close eye on cbseresults.nic.in as the updates are available there as well. Both the sites will be updated.