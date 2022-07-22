CBSE 12th Result 2022 (Term 2) Declared Today on cbse.gov.in: How To Download

CBSE, Central Board of Secondary Education has officially declared the 12th class term 2 result 2022 on the official website (cbse.gov.in). Candidates who had participated in the 2022 CBSE 12th class term 2 exam and were desperately waiting for the result can now check their scores by submitting their login details on the website. Besides the official website, cbse.gov.in, students can also download and check their result from the websites, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

Candidates should note that the CBSE 12th Result 2022 for Term 2 is available through online mode only. There is no other mode through which they can check their result. The CBSE 12th Result 2022 can be accessed by submitting the details like roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the CBSE 12th Class Admit Card 2022.