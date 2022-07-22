AP ECET Exam 2022 Today: Know Exam Timings, Guidelines, and Other Latest Updates

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET Exam 2022 is all set to be conducted today, on Friday, 22 July 2022. The registered candidates will appear for the exam today at the scheduled time. It is important to note that the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU is holding the AP ECET 2022 on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates can access more details on the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Everybody should remember that the AP ECET Exam 2022 will be conducted only on one day and the exam has been divided into two shifts. To know all the latest details and exam timings of the AP ECET 2022, one should browse through the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The website states the exam timings clearly for the registered candidates.