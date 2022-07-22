AP ECET Exam 2022 Today: Know Exam Timings, Guidelines, and Other Latest Updates

AP ECET Exam 2022 is scheduled to take place today, 22 July 2022.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET Exam 2022 is all set to be conducted today, on Friday, 22 July 2022. The registered candidates will appear for the exam today at the scheduled time. It is important to note that the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU is holding the AP ECET 2022 on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates can access more details on the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Everybody should remember that the AP ECET Exam 2022 will be conducted only on one day and the exam has been divided into two shifts. To know all the latest details and exam timings of the AP ECET 2022, one should browse through the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The website states the exam timings clearly for the registered candidates.
According to the official examination schedule released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), the AP ECET Exam 2022 will start today, 22 July 2022 from 9 am to 12 pm.
Candidates are requested to check their exam timings and venue information mentioned on the AP ECET Admit Cards 2022 carefully before appearing for the exam.
Here are some important rules that everyone should follow while appearing for the AP ECET Exam 2022 today, on 22 July 2022:
Every student should reach the exam venue one hour before the exam commences.
Everyone should carry the AP ECET Admit Card 2022 with them as it is an important document without which the student will not be allowed to appear for the exam.
Nobody should carry any electronic devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooths, tabs, etc. inside the exam centre.
Every student must follow the COVID-19 guidelines throughout the exam to stop the spread of the virus.
