CBSE Announces Results of Class 12 Board Examination

The results of the Class 12 board examination have been declared.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
i

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, 22 July, announced the results for the Class 12 board examination.

The results can be checked here.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

